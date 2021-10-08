“We’re in a spin:” New details released from NTSB on deadly plane crash in Hiles

HILES, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) preliminary report is adding new details to a deadly plane crash in Forest County.

The flight mission was to obtain aerial imagery of vegetation for the Department of Natural Resources, according to the NTSB.

The plane took off from Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport the morning of September 28.

The plane leveled off, but its ground speed decreased to just 93 kts.

Air traffic control said a broadcast of “mayday, mayday, mayday... we’re in a spin” moments before crashing, according to the report.

3 people died from the crash in a swamp near Hiles at about 9 a.m.

The NTSB’s final report on the crash could take years before it is released.

