Wausau’s Bruner, SPASH’s Pechinski excited, motivated for State Golf

WAUSAU AND STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Two golfers from north central Wisconsin will go for glory in the individual portion of next week’s state tournament in Madison.

Senior Tess Bruner from the Wausau Golf Team made it by shooting an 82 at the Wausau East Sectional earlier this week, and SPASH junior Riley Pechinski won the Rice Lake Sectional with a 72, just one shot off the best score across the state in the sectional round.

“Oh it means a lot; I mean last year I missed state by one stroke.” Bruner says. “So, to work so hard over this past year and then to qualify is truly amazing to me.”

“To go from the spring, and then break in the winter, and back at it in the fall, I played a lot this summer,” Pechinski explains. “I had my ups and downs this year, but mainly pretty good.”

Each of them has their own motivation. For Bruner, coming one stroke short of making it last year was fuel for the fire.

“I was just kind of disappointed, so I think it really pushed me to work over the winter on my swing, and then in the spring and summer.”

Meanwhile, a little sibling rivalry gets Pechinski going. Her brother, Logan, was also a state golfer.

“Hopefully do better than Logan, my brother,” Pechinski says of her goal for state. “He shot an 81 and then a 69 on the second day. It’s just, I’m very competitive with him. I try to win. I normally beat him all the time but somedays he has his moments.”

It will be an early Monday for both at the University Ridges Course. Bruner tees off at 8:20 in the morning, while Pechinski will begin at 8:40.

