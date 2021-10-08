Trial to begin Monday for widow charged in husband’s 2006 death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A one-month jury trial is set to begin Monday for the 66-year-old widow accused of killing her husband more than a decade ago.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was arrested and charged in December 2019.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes, was long considered a person of interest.

Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General Richard Dufour, who is assisting Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon as special prosecutor, said both means and motive were found as probable cause to hold Schulz-Juedes on a $1 million cash bond.

The trial is set to begin Oct. 11 and could last until Nov. 12.

