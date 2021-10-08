Advertisement

Total number of measles cases identified at Fort McCoy hits double digits

Those infected with the virus at Fort McCoy have ranged in age from 4 months old to 26 years old.
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(Colton Molesky)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials have confirmed a total of 22 cases of the measles in people living at Fort McCoy in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are currently zero known active cases at Fort McCoy and the risk of transmission of the disease to the surrounding communities is low.

The cases were identified in people living at Fort McCoy who had recently traveled to Afghanistan as part of the U.S. government’s evacuation efforts.

Those infected with the virus at Fort McCoy have ranged in age from 4 months old to 26 years old. Nearly two-thirds of those infected have been hospitalized.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says her agency will continue to support the Monroe County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and give refugees proper medical care.

“The hardships Afghan evacuees have endured in the past year are truly unimaginable, and I ask that we all practice compassion, and respect people’s privacy and culture as the resettlement process continues,” Timberlake said.

While most Wisconsinites are vaccinated against the measles, DHS is urging those who have never gotten the shot to receive one.

To date, over 11,000 Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine doses have been administered at Fort McCoy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gavel.
Mosinee man pleads guilty to illegally transporting bear
1 injured in Stevens Point crash
What is the status of COVID-19 in Marathon County?
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
plane crash
“We’re in a spin:” New details released from NTSB on deadly plane crash in Hiles

Latest News

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the...
Packers place CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve
A porcupine at the Henry Vilas Zoo eats pumpkin.
Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates Halloween all month long
In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai...
US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal
Strong storms producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall could affect the Northwoods Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Staying warm with showers & storms returning
The Hilight Zone Week 8