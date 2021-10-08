Total number of measles cases identified at Fort McCoy hits double digits

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials have confirmed a total of 22 cases of the measles in people living at Fort McCoy in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are currently zero known active cases at Fort McCoy and the risk of transmission of the disease to the surrounding communities is low.

The cases were identified in people living at Fort McCoy who had recently traveled to Afghanistan as part of the U.S. government’s evacuation efforts.

Those infected with the virus at Fort McCoy have ranged in age from 4 months old to 26 years old. Nearly two-thirds of those infected have been hospitalized.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says her agency will continue to support the Monroe County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in efforts to contain the spread of the virus and give refugees proper medical care.

“The hardships Afghan evacuees have endured in the past year are truly unimaginable, and I ask that we all practice compassion, and respect people’s privacy and culture as the resettlement process continues,” Timberlake said.

While most Wisconsinites are vaccinated against the measles, DHS is urging those who have never gotten the shot to receive one.

To date, over 11,000 Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine doses have been administered at Fort McCoy.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.