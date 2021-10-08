Tellez home run lifts Brewers to Game 1 win over Braves

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Corbin Burnes went six shutout innings, and Rowdy Tellez provided all the offense the Brewers needed with a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning to power Milwaukee to a 2-1 Game 1 win over the Braves.

The game was scoreless through 6 1/2 innings when Tellez took Atlanta’s Charlie Morton 411 feet out to right center field. Joc Pederson hit a solo shot for the Braves in the eighth inning, but Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth.

Burnes needed 40 pitches to get through the first two innings, but settled down from there to go six scoreless frames with just two hits allowed and six strikeouts.

Game 2 will be tomorrow afternoon in Milwaukee, with first pitch scheduled for 4:07 in the afternoon.

