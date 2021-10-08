Advertisement

Tellez home run lifts Brewers to Game 1 win over Braves

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Corbin Burnes went six shutout innings, and Rowdy Tellez provided all the offense the Brewers needed with a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh inning to power Milwaukee to a 2-1 Game 1 win over the Braves.

The game was scoreless through 6 1/2 innings when Tellez took Atlanta’s Charlie Morton 411 feet out to right center field. Joc Pederson hit a solo shot for the Braves in the eighth inning, but Josh Hader was able to close the door in the ninth.

Burnes needed 40 pitches to get through the first two innings, but settled down from there to go six scoreless frames with just two hits allowed and six strikeouts.

Game 2 will be tomorrow afternoon in Milwaukee, with first pitch scheduled for 4:07 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun outages to impact WSAW subchannel signals in the coming days
Sun outages expected to affect WSAW subchannels
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
1 injured in Stevens Point crash
A gavel.
Mosinee man pleads guilty to illegally transporting bear
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Wausau Golf Team senior Tess Bruner on a driving range on October 7, 2021.
Wausau’s Bruner, SPASH’s Pechinski excited, motivated for State Golf
Wausau West Vs. D.C. Everest 10/7/2021
Wausau West hands D.C. Everest first conference loss of season
Bruner, Pechinski Motivated for State 10/7/2021
Bruner, Pechinski Motivated for State 10/7/2021
State Golf Qualifiers 10/7/2021
State Golf Qualifiers 10/7/2021