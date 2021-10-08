Advertisement

Protecting against cybersecurity threats during the “Work from Home” era

By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. While the month is dedicated to drawing attention to the dangers of cyberattacks, experts know it’s a 24/7 threat.

Matt Hildebrandt is the President and CEO of StrataDefense in Wausau. He encourages people to constantly remind themselves about the threats online.

“Cybersecurity really is a part of everyone’s everyday life in the businesses they work in,” said Hildebrandt. “They should pay attention to that every day.”

The pandemic caused a lot of problems for cybersecurity. Many people working from home made it easier for hackers to access information. StrataDefense Founder and CTO Tom Powers attributes it two a couple of things.

“People got bored,” said Powers, “You saw a huge rise of this stuff on Facebook even. You know, “What street did you grow up on?” That kind of stuff.”

People at home with more free time were more susceptible to click on things that could steal their personal information, such as Facebook links and phishing scams.

People working from home were also vulnerable.

“If your machine at home is already corrupted and compromised,” said Powers, “then you just made a nice encrypted connection to your office for the attacker to use.”

With so many people working from home, cyberattacks spiked. Businesses of all sizes are open to attacks.

“Whether it’s a small business being able to protect against ransomware threats to large corporations you see in breach notifications in all the big headlines,” said Hildebrandt. “really and truly every organization needs to focus on their cybersecurity efforts.”

Ransomware attacks on businesses are common. Hackers gain access to a business’s information and essentially holds it for ransom for a large sum of money. These attacks occur every day by the hundreds.

Some of it is inevitable, but there are things that can be done to prevent those threats.

Hildebrandt and Powers recommend patching software and installing the newest updates. They also say to take away administrative rights from whichever computer is being used. Especially when working from home, always use a VPN. It’s also important to differentiate passwords from platform to platform.

The most important thing is just to pay attention to the threats of online.

“If most people knew a lot of what we deal with, they’d live off the grid,” said Powers.

