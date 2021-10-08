Advertisement

Postal worker fatally shot on route in Pa.; former neighbor charged

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A federal official says a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Pennsylvania confessed that he fatally shot him because he believed the mail carrier previously poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

The acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania says in a release that 53-year-old Eric Kortz turned himself in Thursday for the shooting death of Louis Vignone while he was on his mail route in Collier Township.

Kortz told authorities that he and Vignone used to be neighbors, and he believes Vignone and his family poisoned Kortz and his family with cyanide.

Kortz has been assigned a public defender.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the public defender’s office in Pittsburgh has a policy of not giving comments to news outlets.

