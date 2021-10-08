Marshfield man is driving force behind breast cancer awareness and research

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For more than a decade, Dan Neve has been traveling to automotive events all over the country raising awareness for breast cancer prevention and treatment through a passion that he loves.

“When I look back over the last 11 years, it’s kind of unreal,” Neve said.

In 2010, his wife and mother both were diagnosed with breast cancer a month apart. Neve had just purchased his dream car and had an idea. That’s when ‘Cruise for a Cause’ was born.

“I was buying a GT 500 at the time, a dream car for me and I decided I was going to use the car to raise some awareness and money.”

Neve would take his new ride to shows around the country, promoting breast cancer awareness with a goal of raising $10,000 through donations and sponsorships.

“Worked hard that first year and we did raise $10,000, but along the way, I met some really great people that changed kind of everything.”

Ford stepped in with the support of his mission. As of last year, he’s raised more than $600,000 traveling to shows and events all over the United States.

" I think a lot of people do what I do in raising awareness and raising money, but I’ve spent a lot of time in traveling. I think I’ve put almost 200,000 miles on traveling. I think I’ve been to 28 states.”

2020 was less busy than usual. 2021 brought a lot of reasons for excitement.

“We were really hopeful because Ford and Shelby created this car for us-- this ‘one of one’ that we’re actually giving away in a sweepstakes. So people can win this car.

All money raised goes to research in the hope to finally find a cure. But it isn’t work for Neve...

“This is my hobby. This is what I do for fun instead of boating or fishing. This is what I do.

Last year, Cruise for a Cause raised over $30,000 at their annual event in Wisconsin Dells.

This year they’re going to more than double that. They’re raffling off 2021 Shelby GT500SE.

The raffle for the car ends Nov. 19. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.