Advertisement

High end meats are costing more

Quality meats prices are effecting distributors and restaurant owners
Distributors blame worker and truck driver shortage on higher meat prices.
Distributors blame worker and truck driver shortage on higher meat prices.(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prices for high-quality meat are higher than normal thanks to a number of factors. Meats like rib-eye and tenderloins are costing consumers more money.

“On the high ends ones, we are probably looking at least 50% increase, if not more,” said David Jagler, owner of Townline Market.

Jagler explained that this time last year, rib-eye cost about $12 to $13 dollars a pound. Now, they cost about $20 a pound.

“Right now as we speak, I’m getting a load of meat in. Probably 2 tons of meat, and the first thing I did, I looked at the receipt and prices haven’t dropped on those certain items,” said Jagler.

Distributors are blaming a worker shortage. Meat is available but no one is there to pack it. There is also a shortage of truck drivers.

“I did this last year during the pandemic. I didn’t raise our restaurant prices and I even took a loss through the summer last year just to keep them in business because they’ve been loyal to me all of these years,” said Jagler.

Demand from restaurants is up too after many were closed last year. Jagler says it’s a matter of supply and demand.

As more people head back to work, prices should go down.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Stevens Point apartment complex
1 in critical condition following apartment fire in Stevens Point, a dozen displaced
Fatal crash
Cause of fatal Marathon County crash released
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94

Latest News

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and everyone is susceptible to an attack
Protecting against cybersecurity threats during the “Work from Home” era
A conversation with State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly
DEEP BENCH: State Superintendent says mandated vaccines for eligible students is not ‘off the table’
COVID-19 deaths rise.
COVID-19 deaths rise both nationally and locally
Covid-19 Deaths Rise 10/7/2021
Covid-19 Deaths Rise 10/7/2021