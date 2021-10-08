High end meats are costing more

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prices for high-quality meat are higher than normal thanks to a number of factors. Meats like rib-eye and tenderloins are costing consumers more money.

“On the high ends ones, we are probably looking at least 50% increase, if not more,” said David Jagler, owner of Townline Market.

Jagler explained that this time last year, rib-eye cost about $12 to $13 dollars a pound. Now, they cost about $20 a pound.

“Right now as we speak, I’m getting a load of meat in. Probably 2 tons of meat, and the first thing I did, I looked at the receipt and prices haven’t dropped on those certain items,” said Jagler.

Distributors are blaming a worker shortage. Meat is available but no one is there to pack it. There is also a shortage of truck drivers.

“I did this last year during the pandemic. I didn’t raise our restaurant prices and I even took a loss through the summer last year just to keep them in business because they’ve been loyal to me all of these years,” said Jagler.

Demand from restaurants is up too after many were closed last year. Jagler says it’s a matter of supply and demand.

As more people head back to work, prices should go down.

