Emergency use authorization approval on vaccines for children 5-11 could affect decisions on mandates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pfizer wants the FDA to give emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. The filing for approval is coming after Pfizer’s booster shot was just approved in September.

There are about 500,000 kids that could be eligible for the vaccine if it is approved. About 47,000 live in northcentral Wisconsin.

UW Health in Madison is leading the trial on Moderna’s vaccine trial for children under 12. Researchers said it could be a game-changer if both vaccines are approved for kids.

“...And that data is being put together as a whole nationwide so that the Moderna folks can look at that and they can put their own application in for the EUA,” UW Health Dr. Willam Hartman, M.D. said.

The next part of Moderna’s trial will be evaluating children aged 2 to 4.

“...And see is the vaccine going to be safe and effective in even the younger age group than these school kids that are, hopefully, the next ones up on the docket,” Dr. Hartman said.

All the researchers are waiting for is a protocol on the amount of dosage to administer.

A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 1/3 of parents of children aged 5-11 said they were going to take a ‘wait and see’ approach for vaccination.

All of this is happening while school board meetings are taking place to discuss mask mandates and COVID-19 mitigation strategies. As Pfizer and Moderna seek approval, the discussion could turn to vaccine mandates.

State Superintendent, Jill Underly did not rule a mandate out. “I don’t want to say it’s off the table by any stretch and I’m curious as to how other states will roll that out. But, it’s something to consider.”

She said when this topic comes up, she looks at the history of vaccinations.

“Just in recent history with the flu vaccine we have flu clinics in our schools, not in my lifetime but in the past 100 years, we ran mandatory vaccination clinics for polio. And that’s where we have to step back and we have to think about what’s in the interest of the greater good. And again we have to take politics out of it.”

Underly stated that it’s the same as mandating vaccines for other diseases. “You have to have that vaccination before you can go to our school. Unless you have an exemption from your doctor.”

An FDA vote approving use of children for Pfizer’s vaccine is expected before Thanksgiving.

