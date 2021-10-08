Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: State Superintendent says mandated vaccines for eligible students is not ‘off the table’

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, Pfizer announced they would seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 years old. That would make just about every student eligible.

California recently mandated the vaccine for all students in all schools.

Would Wisconsin ever consider the same thing? State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly spoke with NewsChannel 7 at 4, and said it’s possible.

“I don’t know if it’s off the table, at all,” she said. “Just in recent history, with the flu vaccine we have flu clinics in our schools. Again, it’s to protect our kids and protect our staff.”

“In the past 100 years we ran mandatory vaccination clinics for polio,” she continued. “Measles, mumps, rubella. You have to have that vaccination before you can go to our school, unless you have an exemption from your doctor.”

She says she’s curious how other states will handle it. But it’s something to consider when considering long-term impacts of getting COVID-19.

Dr. Underly also talked about her recent State of Education Address, and that the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is working on.

