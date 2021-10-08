DEEP BENCH: Beat writer says Brewers-Braves is a toss up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers begin their World Series quest starting Thursday. The 4th straight year The Crew is postseason bound.

In the divisional series they’ll take on the Atlanta Braves. The first playoff meeting ever for the two franchises that have called Milwaukee home.

The last time the Brewers saw the Braves, they took 2-of-3 and the Braves were just 52-55. Since then, the Braves have gone 36-18.

Brewers beat writer Andrew Wagner, with Forbes, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on the Deep Bench to look ahead to the matchup.

“The thing that would make me nervous if I’m a Brewers fan is, looking at Charlie Morton and Max Fried, these two guys are just breaking ball specialists,” Wagner said. “The Brewers have been absolutely abysmal against breaking balls this year. .191 average, which is 29th out of 30 teams. Very low slugging percentage, I believe they rank 25th.”

For more on Wagner’s breakdown of the playoff matchup, watch his full interview.

