COVID-19 deaths rise both nationally and locally

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There is a rise in COVID-19 deaths both locally and nationally. Local health experts say while national trends in cases decline, North Central Wisconsin continues to see increases.

North Central Wisconsin has some of the highest rates of hospitalization in the state.

The 7-day average of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Central Wisconsin was 140 patients as of Oct. 5th. Three months ago it was 10 patients.

Marathon Health Department said those hospitalizations were largely due to the lack of vaccinations.

“If you look at our vaccination rates here in North Central Wisconsin versus like Dane County or Southern Wisconsin, our vaccination rates are lower. And so communities that have lower vaccination rates are seeing higher cases, high hospitalizations, and higher deaths,” said Aaron Ruff, Public Information Officer for Marathon County Health Department.

Another reason he gave was our high volume of elderly.

Though Portage county had someone as young as 44 die since September 1, they had 10 deaths in the last month and people ranged in age from 44 to 94.

Marathon County had a similar spike in deaths.

“In the months of August and September, we had 21 Covid deaths. In the months of June, July, May, April, we had zero,” said Chris Holman, Portage County Executive.

Many believe if they survive their first round of COVID-19 without the vaccine, they’re in the clear.

“But even natural infection is variable with how it works through people. I mean there is data showing that as far as antibodies go, up to a third of people who are infected without vaccination don’t even generate antibodies,” said Holman.

There are still plenty of local places open for vaccinations. Contact your county health department if you have vaccine questions or need assistance finding a vaccination site. Here is Portage County and Marathon County’s health department websites.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.