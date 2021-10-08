1 injured in Stevens Point crash

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old man was injured as a result of a traffic crash early Friday morning in Stevens Point.

Investigators said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 66 and West Gates Drive. The driver was headed east on Highway 66 when he went off the road and struck a tree. The man was transported by ambulance to Marshfield Hospital. His condition is unknown, but he sustained serious injuries from the crash, according to Stevens Point Police.

Stevens Point Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

correction: In an earlier version of this article, NewsChannel 7 stated speed and alcohol were factors. That was not correct. We regret this error.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.