“You Know You’re From... " nominated for an Emmy for profile piece on Wisconsin Rapids boy
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7′s Dale Ryman’s series, “You Know You’re from...” featuring 10-year-old Caleb Eichsteadt of Wisconsin Rapids is nominated for an Emmy.
Dale Ryman and videographer Tom Zurawski are nominated in the for Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest in the Chicago/Midwest Emmy region.
The story highlights the work of Eichsteadt. His service fee is whatever family’s can pay. He also used the money to buy items for a care box for families that go through miscarriages. In it is a prayer card, a candle, a journal and forget-me-not seeds to plant.
Emmy winners will be announced Saturday, Nov. 20.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.