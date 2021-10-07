Wisconsin DNR reports state’s air quality is ‘improving’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released its annual air quality report. The report says the state’s air quality continues to improve.

The report focuses on the monitored pollutants throughout the state.

“Based on extensive health studies, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishes specific air quality standards for each pollutant,” said Katie Praedel, DNR Air Monitoring Section Chief. “The DNR’s job is to measure pollutants around the state to determine if concentrations are below the health-based federal standards.”

Public Information Specialist Craig Czarnecki said most of the state has good reports.

Ground-level ozone is one pollutant the state monitors. Czarnecki said out of 72 counties, only nine counties in the state do not meet the standards under the Clean Air Act.

“Ozone has been a challenging pollutant there along that Lake Michigan shoreline for a long time,” Czarnecki said. “That continues to be an air-focus for our program.”

Those counties include Racine, Waukesha, Milwaukee counties and more.

He said while central Wisconsin is doing good, people can contribute to improve the air quality by unplugging electronics when not at home, or changing their routine by biking or walking to work.

