Village of Kronenwetter takes part in Wausau Metro housing assessment

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s economic development committee proposed a housing assessment in the Wausau Metro area that would add mid-level housing. The North Central Regional Planning Commission is in charge of the study.

The Village of Kronenwetter already began to address this issue.

“We’ve been continually leading the area in terms of new single-family growth,” said Randy Fifrick, Community Development Director for the Village of Kronenwetter.

Kronenwetter grew in population more than any other Wausau Metro region in the last census. More people meant they had to provide more housing.

“Really in the last five years, I wanna say we’ve had at least 300 new multi-family units come on the market,” said Fifrick.

Kronenwetter is the largest village in the state of Wisconsin by land, so there is room for growth. The assessment will help Kronenwetter and surrounding areas figure out how to grow based on the current market demands.

Fifrick said it’s important to address the issue by region because they’re all connected.

“People can live in one community and work in another. It’s important to take a look at this from a regional perspective,” said Fifrick.

Kronenwetter is ready to partner with neighboring municipalities on more affordable housing. Fifrick said it’s not an issue Kronenwetter can fix alone.

“It’s like putting together a giant puzzle, everybody’s got a few different pieces to it and we gotta come together to find that solution,” said Fifrick.

The housing assessment will cost $55,500 combined to complete.

