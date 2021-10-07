Advertisement

Sun outages expected to affect WSAW subchannels

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Television viewers of CW, MeTV, Quest, Circle, StartTV, and H&I may experience service disruptions around the noon hour from Oct. 8-11.

The outages are due to the sun. It can happen twice a year when satellite signals in space are interrupted because the sun falls directly behind the satellite.  The receivers cant receive or send data to the satellite. During the sun outage, customers may experience a pixelated picture, picture freezes, or audio distortions.

WSAW-TV and WZAW-TV will not be affected by the sun outage. 

Outages are expected during the following times:

Oct. 8: 12:49pm CST (4 minutes)

Oct. 9: 12:48pm CST (6 minutes)

Oct. 10: 12:48pm CST (6 minutes)

Oct. 11: 12:48pm CST (5 minutes)

Outages are expected to last only a few minutes but could take up to 10 minutes.

