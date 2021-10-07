Several fall and halloween themed events happening Oct. 9-10

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Several businesses and organizations in north central Wisconsin will hold fall or Halloween-themed events the weekend of Oct. 9-10.

Many fall events are ongoing. The ones featured in the article are one-day festivals.

MARSHFIELD

Wildwood Zoo will hold Howl-oween at the Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to attend in costume. Cost is $5 per participant. Participants will receive a reusable tote bag for goodies found around the zoo. The event also features games, educational signs, animals, candy and fun items, Discovery Education Station, food trucks. There is also a pumpkin patch. Wildwood Zoo is located at 608 W 17th St.

RINGLE

The 25th annual Ringle Harvest Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 starting at 9 a.m. It is a family-friendly, community-based free event. Over 100 vendors will set up booths. The Popplewood 4H and Ringle Fire Departments along with other private food vendors, a petting zoo will be at the event.

STEVENS POINT

Feltz’s Dairy Store will host the 3rd annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway. The event is Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 250 families will receive a pumpkin and canvas bag full of goodies from NextHome Priority. Activities include corn maze and hay bale maze, petting zoo, fall treats, ice cream, fresh cheese curds, and balloon animals. Feltz Family Farm and Dairy Store is located at 5796 Porter Dr.

WAUSAU

Harvest Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 1,200 pumpkins available for kids 12 years and younger with a food donation. Pumpkins will be placed along 3rd Street on the 400 Block and at the front of the block. Other events kid tractor pulls, petting zoo, face painting, crafts, treat bags and storytime. Two food trucks will be on hand.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.