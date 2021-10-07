Advertisement

Rafters to host 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Oct. 7, 2021
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will host the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Witter Field.

The Rafters have hosted the All-Star Game on two separate occasions in 2011 and 2015. Tickets sold out both years. The All-Star Game includes a Home Run Challenge.

Ticket package holders will have the option of purchasing any allotment of tickets to both events they desire, however, there are no guarantees on specific seating locations for the event beyond the full-season seat requests.

The 2021 All-Star Game took place in Mankato, Minnesota. The Northwood League is a collegiate summer league.

