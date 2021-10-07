Advertisement

Pointers Drop First League Match at No. 11 UWEC

By UWSP Athletics
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The No. 21 UW-Stevens Point volleyball team (16-4, 3-1) suffered its first league defeat to No. 11 UW-Eau Claire (18-2, 4-0) in straight sets in a matchup of ranked foes and league frontrunners.

Abby Neutz (Annandale, Minn./Annandale) tied her career high with 12 kills for the Pointers. She added an assist and a block.

Ashley Kopp (Muskego, Wis./Muskego) led all players with 15 kills. She also had seven digs, a block, an ace and an assist.

Grace Michalske (Wausau, Wis./West) had a match-high 34 assists and tied Emma Peterson (Bloomington, Minn./Thomas Jefferson) for the team-lead with nine digs.

Michalske had assists on five-straight UWSP points, but the Pointers trailed 13-7 early in the first set. Reis Derousseau (Tomah, Wis./Tomah) powered down three kills down the stretch, but the Blugolds pulled away for a 25-16 win.

Neutz had four early kills in the second set as UWSP tried to rally from a 10-4 deficit. Kopp and Neutz combined for 11 kills in the set as UWSP got within a point before dropping the set, 25-23.UWEC put up six-straight to break a 6-6 tie in the third set. Kopp posted 10 kills in the set and Guresi Mena (Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Simley) added two mid-set as UWSP again rallied to within a point late before succumbing in the set, 25-23.

The Pointers head to Illinois for a three matches over the weekend beginning on Friday (Oct. 8) at North Central for a 7:00 p.m. match.

