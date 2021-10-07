Advertisement

PBS to show Wisconsin Hometown Stories: Stevens Point in Pfiffner Park tonight

A sign in Stevens Point's downtown square explains the origin of the city
A sign in Stevens Point's downtown square explains the origin of the city
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - PBS Wisconsin is giving the public a preview of its Wisconsin Hometown Stories:  Stevens Point in Pfiffner Park tonight.

The event will also give attendees the chance to learn  more about the town, at booths set up by sponsors and vendors.  The Portage County Historical Society and the Polish Heritage Awareness Society will be there to provide educational information about the city.

Other sponsors include Point Brewery, Fall line outfitters, the Worth Company and Becoming an Outdoorswoman.

“the vendors and the organizations that will be at the screening will be open and ready for attendees at 5:30 p.m.  PBS Wisconsin will be giving a kickoff presentation at 7:00 p.m., and the screening will follow immediately after that,” said CREATE Portage County Project Activator Chris Klesmith.

Food trucks Purple Basil and Smokehound BBQ will also be available for anyone who wants food options.

“Everyone who I reached out to about the event was very excited about it.  When given the opportunity to get to know more about the history of the place – they’re really excited,” Klesmith said.

The documentary will take a look at the development of the area from as far back as the native Menominee inhabitants through to the present time.

