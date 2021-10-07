Park Falls Police Chief said Medicare scam calls are increasing

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Park Falls Police Chief said their department has received several reports of Medicare scam calls.

Police Chief Jerry Ernst said the Medicare organization recommends if someone calls and asks for a person’s Medicare number, hang up and call Medicare. Its number is 1-800-633-4227 or 1-800-MEDICARE.

A person’s Medicare number should be guarded like a credit card number.

Medicare will never contact you for your Medicare Number or other personal information unless you’ve given them permission in advance.

Medicare will never call you to sell you anything.

You may get calls from people promising you things if you give them a Medicare Number. Don’t do it.

Medicare will never visit you at your home.

Medicare can’t enroll you over the phone unless you called first.

Report anything suspicious to Medicare. If you suspect fraud, call 1-800-MEDICARE.

