Packers look for depth around CB Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is still battling a shoulder injury and his status for Sunday’s game is very much in doubt.

Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t give much of an update on Alexander, but said he was unlikely to play on Sunday and if Alexander is to have surgery, the cornerback would likely be done for the season.

The Packers signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Cardinals practice squad to fill in the defensive depth, but even with the signing, the Packers defense continues to be banged up.

Za’Darius Smith remains out for a long period of time after having back surgery, while Kevin King and Krys Barnes just returned to practice Wednesday after dealing with injuries.

But the secondary could face challenges on Sunday without their pro bowl cornerback Alexander.

“It’s not easy. That guy is a premier corner in this league. But again, we have other guys in that room that we feel really confident with. Hopefully, we’ll get Kevin King back this week. He’s trending in the right direction. We’ve got a young player in Eric Stokes that seems to get better and better every day,” LaFleur said.

The Packers did have a solid performance on Sunday against the Steelers with the injuries, and they reportedly signed linebacker Jaylen Smith to fill in the linebacker position.

IN GREEN BAY, NOAH MANDERFELD….NC7 SPORTSCopyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.