Not all students can afford to go to homecoming dances. Lakeland Union is looking to change that.

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - “It’s red. It’s form-fitting. And it has a gem flower on the shoulder. The shoes... they’re sparkly. Like really sparkly.”

A Lakeland Union High School is looking forward to the homecoming dance on Saturday. It is an event she may have not attended if it wasn’t for the efforts of school counselor Sadie Vendl. For the last four years, Vendl has gathered formal dresses for students whose families would have not otherwise had the means to buy them. Formal dresses can cost between $100 and $400. She says the community plays a big role in meeting the girls’ needs.

“They [dresses] come from community members who either it was their own prom dress, their child’s dress, or even bridesmaids dresses. Those articles of clothing that is like a one-time occasion... you know that it’s going for a positive purpose and helping our students,” Vendle said.

She said they have about two dozen dresses available for students to choose from. Vendl asks that donations be ready to wear as they don’t have a seamstress to help out. She also said they need to be a modern style.

“I guess my main reason for starting... in my role as a school counselor, I come across many students who don’t have the means or resources to accomplish things that they want. Whether it’s college or simply going to a dance. And for our students at Lakeland, a dance is something that is open to all but again, those means aren’t aren’t necessarily accessible to all. So this was just one way to kind of fill that gap,” Vendle said.

People that would like to donate formal gowns can bring them to the Lakeland Union School office. Monetary donations or dry cleaning services would also be welcomed for the program.

The dresses are stored in the Thunderbird Closet. Vendl said it’s an area stocked with a variety of clothing items, shoes, school supplies. She said the dress will also be available for prom.

