COVID-19 deaths, cases remain high as state hits 6.4 million “shots in the arm”

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 298 days since the first “shots in the arm” were given to health care workers and first responders in Wisconsin to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, the state reached 6.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

Worldwide, the September surge appears to be waning, but not yet in Wisconsin. COVID-19 virus cases and deaths were above the 7-day averages Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 2,770 cases just identified. The 7-day average is 2,651 cases. The percentage of tests coming back positive also rose, to 8.7% of all tests over the last 7 days -- back to the level it was a month ago. Sheboygan County passed 16,000 cases.

Nineteen more deaths raised COVID-19′s death toll to 8,092. Seventeen of those people died within the last 30 days, but it didn’t move the 7-day average which remained at 13 deaths per day. Winnebago County reported two deaths. Waupaca County reported one death (county-by-county case and death totals are listed at the end of this article). The fatality rate remains 1.09% of all cases.

Another 151 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s also above the 7-day average, which we calculate is 126. That rolling average is up from 119 yesterday. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Wednesday there were 1,119 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 309 of them in ICU. The Northeast health care region had 140 patients, with 36 in ICU. The Fox Valley region had 102 COVID-19 patients, with 24 in ICU. We’ll get Thursday’s patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon.

The more-contagious delta variant is taking a toll, especially on unvaccinated people. As we’ve reported, just 0.361% of Wisconsin’s vaccinated population tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in August, compared to 1.41% of everyone who was unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated. We’ll should get a new comparison next week that tallies September’s numbers.

The percentage of Wisconsin residents who are fully vaccinated rose to 54.1%, out of 57.0% of the population that received at least one dose of vaccine so far, after these percentages didn’t move for a couple days. Those percentages include children under 12 who aren’t eligible for any vaccine, representing another 14% of the population, though Pfizer on Thursday formally asked the FDA for approval to vaccinate kids 5 to 11 years old.

The state reports 68.1% of adults received at least one dose of vaccine, including 64.9% of the adult population getting fully vaccinated. This includes 68.3% of women and 60.7% of men. That’s 2,955,040 adults in Wisconsin who got both shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/42.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

16-17: 52.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.3% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 52.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/47.5% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

25-34: 56.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 64.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/60.2% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

45-54: 65.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 73.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.6% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.8% (+0.1) 55.3% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.5% (+0.1) 49.3% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 46.8% (+0.1) 44.4% (+0.2) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.0% (+0.1) 69.2% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.0% (+0.1) 47.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 47.3% (+0.1) 44.8% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.3% (-0.1) 45.7% (-0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.4% (+0.1) 48.8% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.0% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.2% (+0.1) 51.9% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.8% (+0.1) 45.3% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.7% (+0.2) 65.1% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.3% (+0.0) 46.5% (+0.2) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.4% (+0.0) 54.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.9% (+0.0) 40.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.4% (+0.0) 53.2% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.2% (+0.1) 47.7% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.1% (+0.0) 39.1% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.3% (+0.1) 52.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 264,767 (55.8%) (+0.0) 253,394 (53.4%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 294,763 (53.6%) (+0.0) 280,877 (51.1%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,318,854 (57.0%) (+0.1) 3,152,714 (54.1%) (+0.1)

Yesterday, the DHS reported the virus’s activity is “critically high” in 17 counties, down from 21 a week ago. More than half of these counties are in our corner of Wisconsin: Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Shawano, Oconto, Waupaca and Waushara.

The remaining 55 counties have a “very high” spread of the COVID-19 virus, including Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Outagamie, Sheboygan and Winnebago.

Menominee and Waushara counties saw virus activity increase over the course of the past two weeks. Virus activity was trending down in Kewaunee County, even though there was enough cases per capita to label it “critically high.” The other 16 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s viewing area showed no significant change.

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 37,820 cases (+188) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,773 cases (+25) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,886 cases (62 deaths)

Dodge – 14,113 cases (+39) (193 deaths)

Door – 3,287 cases (+24) (31 deaths)

Florence - 495 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,648 cases (+61) (141 deaths)

Forest - 1,335 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,289 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,291 cases (+17) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,195 cases (44 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,814 cases (+38) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,723 cases (+32) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,154 cases (+41) (81 deaths)

Marinette - 5,186 cases (+31) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,364 cases (44 deaths)

Menominee – 910 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,641 cases (+35) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 24,158 cases (+90) (236 deaths)

Shawano – 5,750 cases (+18) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,034 cases (+50) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,228 cases (+30) (135 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,780 cases (+24) (43 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,140 cases (+77) (223 deaths) (+2)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

