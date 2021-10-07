Advertisement

Buddy Check 7: Co-workers form bond over breast cancer journey

Amanda Sippl and Roslyn McKay discuss their breast cancer journey.
Amanda Sippl and Roslyn McKay discuss their breast cancer journey.(WSAW)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - They say it’s the people you work with who make your days on the job a little more enjoyable. And for Amanda Sippl and Roslyn McKay, who are co-workers at Marshfield Clinic Wittenberg Center, it’s not only enjoyable but a comfort. They both came out on the other side of a terrifying breast cancer diagnosis.

“I was 49 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said McKay, who is a nurse practitioner.

Sippl is an X-ray technician at the clinic. “I’m 39 right now. I was diagnosed at the age of 37,” she said.

The women were diagnosed eight years apart.

“Her treatment and her journey was different than mine. But the bottom line is, it’s still the same disease, it’s still the thing that you have, sort of right here,” McKay said, pointing to her heart.

Sippl said it’s her family history that was a driver in being proactive with her breast health. She started getting yearly mammograms when she was 30. Her cancer was detected when her radiologist took a closer look with a MRI.

“I watched my mom go through it twice and go through surgery two times, so I decided to go with a more aggressive surgery and have both breasts removed,” Sippl explained.

McKay is approaching the decade mark since she was first diagnosed. “I had 16 weeks of chemo, and then I had a bilateral mastectomy,” she explained. At the time, the disease wasn’t something that ran in her family.

“You know, when you look at the numbers, and the average is basically 1 in 10 [or] 1 in 9 women in their lifetime. You start to think about all the women you know, and you start to think, this is way too common,” McKay added.

Now these women are taking their experiences with breast cancer -- and in the medical field -- to be advocates for early detection. To call themselves survivors is something they’re proud of.

“I think sometimes you look back on it and think, ‘Wow, I did that.’ At the time you just do it because you want to get to the other side of it,” McKay said.

The two women also know they have the ongoing support of each other and their colleagues.

“It’s just really important to reach out to people and hear their experiences. It makes you feel better about going through it, and you know you’re not alone,” said Sippl.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Stevens Point apartment complex
1 in critical condition following apartment fire in Stevens Point, a dozen displaced
Fatal crash
Cause of fatal Marathon County crash released
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94

Latest News

The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 deaths, cases remain high as state hits 6.4 million “shots in the arm”
Rafters to host 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game
Caleb Eichsteadt cleans a headstone.
“You Know You’re From... " nominated for an Emmy for profile piece on Wisconsin Rapids boy