Buddy Check 7: Co-workers form bond over breast cancer journey

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - They say it’s the people you work with who make your days on the job a little more enjoyable. And for Amanda Sippl and Roslyn McKay, who are co-workers at Marshfield Clinic Wittenberg Center, it’s not only enjoyable but a comfort. They both came out on the other side of a terrifying breast cancer diagnosis.

“I was 49 when I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said McKay, who is a nurse practitioner.

Sippl is an X-ray technician at the clinic. “I’m 39 right now. I was diagnosed at the age of 37,” she said.

The women were diagnosed eight years apart.

“Her treatment and her journey was different than mine. But the bottom line is, it’s still the same disease, it’s still the thing that you have, sort of right here,” McKay said, pointing to her heart.

Sippl said it’s her family history that was a driver in being proactive with her breast health. She started getting yearly mammograms when she was 30. Her cancer was detected when her radiologist took a closer look with a MRI.

“I watched my mom go through it twice and go through surgery two times, so I decided to go with a more aggressive surgery and have both breasts removed,” Sippl explained.

McKay is approaching the decade mark since she was first diagnosed. “I had 16 weeks of chemo, and then I had a bilateral mastectomy,” she explained. At the time, the disease wasn’t something that ran in her family.

“You know, when you look at the numbers, and the average is basically 1 in 10 [or] 1 in 9 women in their lifetime. You start to think about all the women you know, and you start to think, this is way too common,” McKay added.

Now these women are taking their experiences with breast cancer -- and in the medical field -- to be advocates for early detection. To call themselves survivors is something they’re proud of.

“I think sometimes you look back on it and think, ‘Wow, I did that.’ At the time you just do it because you want to get to the other side of it,” McKay said.

The two women also know they have the ongoing support of each other and their colleagues.

“It’s just really important to reach out to people and hear their experiences. It makes you feel better about going through it, and you know you’re not alone,” said Sippl.

