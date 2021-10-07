$36,000 raised for Never Forgotten Honor Flight

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight received a generous donation of $36,000 thanks to the Northwoods Honor Flight Benefit.

Never Forgotten Honor Flight Executive Committee members Mike Thompson and Jim Campbell received the donation during a check presentation in Rhinelander. The money was raised this summer through a benefit and poker run. It was the 6th annual fundraiser.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight and other honor flights around the county send veterans to Washington, D.C., at no cost to visit the memorials in their honor.

“It’s truly just honorable to raise money and funds for our veterans. There’s nothing more heartwarming to a veteran than to know that he helped a follow veteran prior to his service or after his service,” said Bob Smith, Honor Flight member.

The Honor Guard was also on hand for the presentation. They received a $1,000 donation.

The Honor Flights were postponed due to the pandemic, but are expected to resume in spring 2022.

