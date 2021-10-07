Advertisement

$36,000 raised for Never Forgotten Honor Flight

$36,000 check presented to Honor Flight on Oct. 6, 2021
$36,000 check presented to Honor Flight on Oct. 6, 2021(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight received a generous donation of $36,000 thanks to the Northwoods Honor Flight Benefit.

Never Forgotten Honor Flight Executive Committee members Mike Thompson and Jim Campbell received the donation during a check presentation in Rhinelander. The money was raised this summer through a benefit and poker run. It was the 6th annual fundraiser.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight and other honor flights around the county send veterans to Washington, D.C., at no cost to visit the memorials in their honor.

“It’s truly just honorable to raise money and funds for our veterans. There’s nothing more heartwarming to a veteran than to know that he helped a follow veteran prior to his service or after his service,” said Bob Smith, Honor Flight member.

The Honor Guard was also on hand for the presentation. They received a $1,000 donation.

The Honor Flights were postponed due to the pandemic, but are expected to resume in spring 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Stevens Point apartment complex
1 in critical condition following apartment fire in Stevens Point, a dozen displaced
Fatal crash
Cause of fatal Marathon County crash released
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94

Latest News

Conditions dry out and warm up over the weekend.
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers on and off through Friday
A sign in Stevens Point's downtown square explains the origin of the city
PBS to show Wisconsin Hometown Stories: Stevens Point in Pfiffner Park tonight
Stevens Point Subject Of PBS Show
Stevens Point Subject Of PBS Show
WSAW Sunrise 7 weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 weather