Advertisement

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4 million health care fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in...
Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all those charged had been arrested.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all those charged had been arrested.

The list of former players included Jamario Moon, Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair.

According to the indictment, the ex-players engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims to get reimbursed for medical and dental expenses that were never actually incurred.

The 18 players were among 19 individuals charged in the indictment. It said that the scheme was carried out from at least 2017 to 2020, when the plan received false claims totaling about $3.9 million. Of that, the defendants received about $2.5 million in fraudulent proceeds.

The league’s major stars weren’t charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Stevens Point apartment complex
1 in critical condition following apartment fire in Stevens Point, a dozen displaced
Fatal crash
Cause of fatal Marathon County crash released
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.
Authorities say there were minor injuries to the semi driver.
Beer spilled after semi rollover on I-94

Latest News

The Amber Alert issued for the missing 13-year-old girl was canceled after she was found.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 13-year-old Texas girl found; suspect arrested
Park Falls Police Chief said Medicare scam calls are increasing
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a Nobel medal is held up during a ceremony in...
Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Agreement on short-term debt ceiling fix, averting crisis