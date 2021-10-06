Woman with baby attacked by stranger on Wis. trail

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a woman with an infant was attacked by a stranger in broad daylight on a Wisconsin recreational trail.

The attack happened Tuesday morning on the north end of the East River Trail in De Pere, Wisconsin, WBAY reports.

The victim’s husband called police shortly before 11:30 a.m. after finding the 4-week-old baby lying in a grassy area. He told police he was looking for his wife after she was gone longer than expected.

“We flooded that area with resources very quickly... and actually located her very quickly once we arrived,” said Capt. Jeremy Muraski with the De Pere Police Department.

Officers found the woman 40 to 50 yards from where the baby was found. She survived the attack. Her current condition is unknown.

Officers say the baby wasn’t harmed.

Police believe there was one assailant and that this was a “stranger assault.” Authorities say they have nothing to release about the attacker and aren’t saying if a suspect is in custody. They also aren’t saying if it was a sexual assault.

Police acknowledge they’re not sure if the public is safe. Their advice to people is to use caution.

“I don’t want anyone to think we are blaming the victim for what happened here. That is certainly not the case. You should be able to walk along in a city park or an area trail – in broad daylight, especially – without having to worry about this sort of thing. And that’s why we’re going to do everything we can to make sure our investigation is thorough and that it comes to the conclusion we want it to,” Muraski said.

Muraski says officers are doing a thorough search for physical evidence and closed a section of the recreational trail. Officers gathered near the intersection of Tenmile Dr. and Black Earth Dr.

Police have also spoken with some witnesses and want to hear from anyone who might have witnessed something that could help their investigation.

