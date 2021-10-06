Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department breaks ground on station renovation

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony at Station 1 for their new renovation and addition on Tuesday.

The project has been in the works since 2018. It will cost 2.7 million dollars to complete. Fire Chief Scott Young says it well worth it.

“We’ve outgrown the station, said Scott Young, Fire Chief with the department. “The functionality of the station wasn’t there. We don’t have a training room, and again the gender equity issues on the sleeping arrangements here were not professional,” he added.

The station will be adding a training room and eight individual sleeping quarters. There will also be three new administration offices and showers that allow firefighters to properly clean after a fire to keep them safe from harmful chemicals.

The last part of their renovation will involve gutting the kitchen and living area. The addition is expected to be done by early February and the renovation will be complete in July.

