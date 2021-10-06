Wausau’s Bruner, SPASH’s Perchinski qualify for individual state golf tournament

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Wausau golf team senior Tess Bruner and SPASH junior Riley Perchinski have officially qualified for the individual portion of the girl’s golf state tournament next week.

Bruner qualified by shooting an 82 at the Wausau East sectional, while Perchinski put up the lowest score at the Rice Lake sectional with a 72. The lowest individual score by any individual in the sectional round was 71, achieved by four different golfers.

The state tournament will take place this coming Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge golf course in Madison.

