Superintendent Underly: We want legislature to stop micromanaging us

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time in two decades, the Department of Public Instruction is under a new regime.

Dr. Jill Underly won her election back in April and took office in early July as state superintendent. She’s the 28th superintendent in state history.

“Governor Evers, who held the position before Carolyn Stanford-Taylor, he was a deputy under the previous superintendent, Libby Burmaster,” said Underly. “Really since 2001, we’ve had some continuity at DPI. So, my administration is technically the first time there’s been a new one in some time.”

Dr. Underly has been in public instruction since 1999. But taking on her new role during a pandemic has been an undertaking.

She joined the NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the transition and a few other topics.

Education policy has become too partisan these days, she says.

“When you look at the way we finance schools, that has become incredibly partisan,” said Underly. “We need to take the emotion out of things.”

“We need to stop micromanaging our local school boards. We need to stop micromanaging our schools. And for that matter, where we’re at with DPI, we also want the legislature to stop micromanaging us, too,” she said. Adding, “we have certain things we’re supposed to do for all schools in the state and we’d like to do our jobs.

For more with Dr. Underly, you can watch her interview. We’ll continue the conversation with her on Thursday on NewsChannel 7 at 4, including her thoughts on vaccine mandates for eligible students.

