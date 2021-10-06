Self-checks help with early detection of breast cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is breast cancer awareness month. A self-exam at least once a month is the best way to detect breast cancer early.

Self-exams require you to feel for lumps or changes in your breasts. An oncology nurse navigator for breast care with Marshfield Clinic says it’s important to check tissue as high as your collar bone and under the armpits to examine the entire area. Doing so frequently allows you to know what is normal for you.

“Tissue can be lumpy or bumpy naturally and that can be perfectly normal and natural for you. However, noting any changes, so by knowing what your breasts naturally feel like you’ll be able to note those changes and report them,” said Amanda Boreen, oncology nurse navigator for breast care at Marshfield Clinic.

Boreen said the best time to check is a few days after your monthly menstrual cycle. However, what matters most is that you do the self-exam at the same time every month.

If you find a change, make sure to get it checked out.

Watch our Buddy Check stories on the 7th each month as a reminder to do your self-exam and call a friend or family member to do the same.

