REPORT: Packers finalizing deal with Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -After signing cornerback Rasul Douglas earlier Wednesday, the Packers are apparently not done adding to their defense. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are finalizing a deal with former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith after he was released by the Cowboys yesterday.

Source: The Packers are, in fact, the likely landing spot for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith. They are finalizing details. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

Smith made the Pro Bowl with Dallas in 2019, but his production has tailed off slightly since then, and the Cowboys cut him in the second year of a six-year deal that paid him a guaranteed $35 million. The Notre Dame product has experience with Matt LaFleur when their paths crossed in South Bend, and adds depth at the very least to an inside linebacker room featuring De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes as starters right now.

Rapoport reports the deal likely won’t become official until Thursday morning.

