Proposed study to look at housing issues in the greater Wausau metro area

City of Wausau, WI.
City of Wausau, WI.
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau will be investing in a housing assessment. Its purpose is to address the shortage of so-called “missing middle” housing in the greater Wausau area.

The ‘missing middle’ refers to housing for young professionals and starter homes for families. The North Central Regional Planning Commission is the group behind the assessment. It’s asking the city of Wausau for $7,500.

The city’s Economic Development Committee held a meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the assessment.

It will take 12 to 18 months to complete. It would look at how best to retain young workers, improve commute times and accommodate new families.

The city’s community development manager says the assessment will be prescriptive.

“We’re working as a team together to put this together so we can figure out, what are--what do we have, what don’t we have, what do we need to get?” Tammy Stratz said.

“That way we can make intelligent choices when we move forward,” she added.

Stratz said it will look at all of the components housing has to offer the greater Wausau metro area. The assessment is only in the first stages. The North Central Regional Planning Commission is asking ten municipalities to help pay for the study.

The total of the assessment is $55,500. It will head to the full common council for approval Tuesday, Oct. 12.

To read the full proposal, click here. It starts on page 5.

