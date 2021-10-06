Pet Project: Meet Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers are a pair of cats who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as strays. They need to be adopted together, and are playful cats who would fit into just about any home. They are great with people including kids, other cats and maybe even dogs.

For more information on these cats visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet them. Additionally the humane society is offering half off all cat adoptions through October 15.

