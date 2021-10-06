Packers sign cornerback Rasul Douglas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have signed fifth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Douglas practiced in Green Bay on Wednesday.

Douglas spent the first three seasons of his career with the Eagles after being drafted in the third round by Philadelphia in 2017. He started 18 games in his tenure there before spending 2020 with the Carolina Panthers. He has five career interceptions.

Green Bay was in the market for a cornerback following Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury suffered on Sunday against the Steelers. The Packers have yet to give an official timetable for the Pro Bowler’s return, but indications are Alexander could miss an extended period of time.

