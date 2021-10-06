Advertisement

Packers sign cornerback Rasul Douglas

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have signed fifth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Douglas practiced in Green Bay on Wednesday.

Douglas spent the first three seasons of his career with the Eagles after being drafted in the third round by Philadelphia in 2017. He started 18 games in his tenure there before spending 2020 with the Carolina Panthers. He has five career interceptions.

Green Bay was in the market for a cornerback following Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury suffered on Sunday against the Steelers. The Packers have yet to give an official timetable for the Pro Bowler’s return, but indications are Alexander could miss an extended period of time.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games
Traffic alert
UPDATE: Road re-opens after manure spill near Elderon
Health officials shed light on Pfizer booster shots for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or...
Can people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson get a Pfizer booster shot? Health officials explain
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Latest News

High School Sports 10/5/2021
SPASH Soccer remains undefeated in conference play, Panthers volleyball loses to Chippewa
High School Sports 10/5/2021
High School Sports 10/5/2021
Mosinee's Trevor Garski prepares to handle a snap in practice.
Hello, My Name Is: Trevor Garski
Michigan's Daxton Hill hits Wisconsin's Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin lists QB Mertz as questionable for Illinois game