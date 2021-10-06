Advertisement

Nextdoor launches trick-or-treat map for Halloween

Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.
Nextdoor is urging neighbors to denote their Halloween plans.(jupiterimages // Canva)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor has launched its annual Halloween treat map.

The company is urging people to use the map to share their plans for the holiday.

Nextdoor says the map is their most popular seasonal feature.

This year, they’ve partnered with Reese’s brand to guarantee more treats than tricks.

The site says to put the candy icon next to your home if you plan to hand out treats. If you are decorating, use the haunted décor icon to attract fright seekers.

If you’re doing both, select the ghost icon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.
Fire reported at Stevens Point apartment complex
1 in critical condition following apartment fire in Stevens Point, a dozen displaced
Milwaukee Brewers logo
Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games
Traffic alert
UPDATE: Road re-opens after manure spill near Elderon
Health officials shed light on Pfizer booster shots for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or...
Can people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson get a Pfizer booster shot? Health officials explain

Latest News

Fire at Stevens Point high rise apartment building injures 1, displaces a dozen
Fire at Stevens Point high rise apartment building injures 1, displaces a dozen
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 “critically high” in fewer counties, still “very high” in 55
A bear was caught on camera snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the rollover happened shortly after 9 a.m. CT and took...
Oktoberfest nightmare: Semi dumps beer along Wisconsin interstate
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works