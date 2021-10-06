NCHC unveils new skilled nursing home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care (NCHC) is celebrating the opening of its new skilled nursing center. It’s the final portion of phase one of a $72 million renovation project.

Tuesday’s ribbon cutting was a win for all of Marathon County and marked a new era for people living at the new care center.

“I didn’t mind waiting at all for this,” resident Joy Atchison said.

Atchison has been living at Mount View Care Center for seven years. She said the new state of the art facility is second to none.

“Having everything brand new and ready to get on the line is really exciting,” Atchison said.

The $30 million building has 96 beds and each bedroom is accompanied with a private bathroom and a shower. You can also find a kitchen and a spa on each floor.

“It’s huge. Rooms are bigger, our activities room is super, the new things about it is just great for us,” resident Hetch Lund said.

While the new building is more spacious, it takes up one-third less square footage than the old facility. This makes navigating easier and more efficient for everyone, with a cozy feel.

“A lot more small gathering spaces to really make sure that it feels like a home as well as be able to be as mindful of space,” NCHC Operations Executive Jarret Nickel said.

Nickel said the facility is a hub for the community, giving everyone the proper care they need.

“Just going from the vision of this to seeing it come to reality definitely is an exciting time,” Nickel said.

People will begin moving in starting the week of Oct. 10 and the old facility will become the new outpatient center.

