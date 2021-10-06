Advertisement

Local law enforcement holding night run for Special Olympics

By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department and Special Olympics Wisconsin will hold their annual “Run with the Cops” event Thursday.

The annual walk and run raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin and promotes the connection between law enforcement and athletes.

Wisconsin Rapids Detective Eric Daven has helped organize the event since 2015. He says it’s a good way to form a strong bond with the community.

“We always say that when somebody sees an athlete for the first time, or sees them in an event, or hands out a medal at an event, you just kind of make that connection,” said Det. Daven.

The evening begins with a kid’s run before the main 5K/walk at 6:30 p.m. The evening run will feature glow sticks and lights for participants to pick up and carry throughout the course.

Det. Daven knows the event is just as rewarding for the police officers as it is for the athletes.

“You see that officers brighten up their day and they do the same just as much probably to us,” said Det. Daven.

Registration begins Thursday at 4 p.m. at Moravian Church located at 310 1st Ave. S in Wisconsin Rapids.

