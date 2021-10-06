Granite Peak invest over $2 million into snow making equipment

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak is preparing for the winter sports season with over $2 million dollars invested in snow-making machines.

The ski resort is located on Rib Mountain State Park. The resort purchased new Super PoleCat Snow Guns over the summer.

“We already have one of the most powerful snow-making systems in the Midwest but, we wanted to continue to further the technology that we have here,” said Greg Fisher, general manager of Granite Peak.

Fisher said snow-making has come a long way since the first snow was made decades ago.

The resort is currently hosting fall scenic rides on ski lifts from Friday- Sunday until October 17th.

“Lift tickets are on sale now. There’s always a discount available for advanced tickets and vacation packages are also in line. So we’re ready for winter, we just now need the leaves to come down and the cold weather to come in so we can start making snow,” said Fisher.

The next deadline for season passes is November 15th, 2021.

