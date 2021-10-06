Expert: Don’t ignore your breast health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s Buddy Check 7 Awareness Week here at NewsChannel 7. Nationally, it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pandemic may have put many of you on hold as far as getting your mammogram, whether voluntarily or not. But hopefully you’re back into your routine of yearly checkups, especially if you’re 40 and older.

Doctor Jocelyn Rapelyea from George Washington University joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the importance of staying on top of your breast health.

“The reason why 40 is recommended is because we know that mammography screening cuts the risk of dying from breast cancer in half,” said Dr. Rapelyea. “If you look at women in their 40′s, about 1 in 6 breast cancer’s do occur in that decade.”

