COVID-19 “critically high” in fewer counties, still “very high” in 55

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Progress? The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the spread of the COVID-19 virus is “critically high” in 17 counties, down from 21 a week ago. Virus activity is rated “very high” in the remaining 55 counties. The DHS didn’t rate activity as low, moderate or high in any counties -- only very high or critically high. These ratings are based on the number of positive cases per capita over the last two weeks (the “burden”) and the percent change in the number of cases in the past week (the “trajectory”).

More than half of the state’s 17 counties with critically high spread of the coronavirus are in Northeast Wisconsin. Here are how the 19 counties we’re tracking are labeled:

Critically high: Forest, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Shawano, Oconto, Waupaca, Waushara

Very high: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Winnebago

The DHS reports a rate of almost 716 new coronavirus cases for every 100,000 Wisconsin residents, which is down from last week’s burden of 749 cases per capita.

The state averaged 2,584 new coronavirus cases confirmed every day over the past week. That rolling average is down slightly from 2,663 cases per day. Over the past week, 8.5% of all tests were positive for the COVID-19 virus; that’s the highest positivity rate in 3 weeks, and it’s been at this level for two straight days. Another 2,911 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hour period. Outagamie County passed 24,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

The death toll went up by 9 to 8,073. Outagamie County reported one of those deaths, the only one reported in WBAY’s viewing area Wednesday. Wisconsin is still averaging 13 deaths per day, the same as yesterday’s 7-day average.

State numbers show 113 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. That’s half of yesterday’s hospitals admissions, tamping our calculated 7-day average a bit to 119 people hospitalized per day.

Tuesday, the latest data available before 3:30, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,136 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 310 of them in ICU. The Northeast health care region had 135 of those patients, with 37 in ICU. The Fox Valley region was treating 110 patients, with 24 in ICU -- and there was not a single ICU bed immediately available among the 13 hospitals serving the 8-county Fox Valley region in yesterday’s report.

The latest state data available until next week shows us 1.41% of the state’s unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, population tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in August, compared to 0.361% of people who were fully vaccinated population, who are the majority of the state’s population. In the 19 counties we’re tracking, ten are above the 50% mark for vaccinations, with Fond du Lac County sitting on the cusp at 49.9% for a second day.

Vaccination numbers have barely grown this week. For a third day in a row, we’re reporting 56.9% of the state’s population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 54.0% of Wisconsinites who are now fully vaccinated. Vaccinators report only 1,958 people who hadn’t received a COVID-19 vaccine dose before were vaccinated since Tuesday’s report, the smallest one-day increase since June 1.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 46.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/42.4% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

16-17: 51.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/48.1% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 51.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/47.3% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 56.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 63.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/60.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

45-54: 65.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.8% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 73.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.1% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/83.6% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 57.7% (+0.1) 55.1% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.4% (+0.0) 49.2% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 46.7% (+0.0) 44.2% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 71.9% (+0.1) 69.1% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 49.9% (+0.0) 47.3% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 47.2% (+0.0) 44.7% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.4% (+0.0) 45.8% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.3% (+0.0) 48.7% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.0% (+0.1) 45.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.1% (+0.0) 51.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 47.7% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 68.5% (+0.1) 64.9% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.3% (+0.1) 46.3% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.4% (+0.1) 54.7% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 42.9% (+0.1) 40.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.4% (+0.1) 53.1% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.1% (+0.0) 47.5% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.1% (+0.1) 39.0% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.2% (+0.0) 52.5% (+0.0) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 264,439 (55.8%) (+0.1) 252,860 (53.3%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 294,417 (53.6%) (+0.1) 280,363 (51.0%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,314,894 (56.9%) (+0.0) 3,146,992 (54.0%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The City of Green Bay and Brown County holds a free vaccination clinic this Friday, Oct. 8, from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. These free vaccination clinics are on the first floor of the Sophie Beaumont Building, 111 N. Jefferson St. People will get the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics for their second dose will be held three weeks later.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on three Saturdays in October: Oct. 16, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton offers a walk-in clinic in the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr., every Tuesday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. through Dec. 14 (see the list of dates here). Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with an increase in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 37,632 cases (+112) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,748 cases (+13) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,867 cases (60 deaths)

Dodge – 14,074 cases (+40) (193 deaths)

Door – 3,263 cases (+21) (31 deaths)

Florence - 493 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 15,587 cases (+51) (141 deaths)

Forest - 1,328 cases (+10) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,268 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,274 cases (+16) (25 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,184 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,776 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,691 cases (+12) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,113 cases (+22) (81 deaths)

Marinette - 5,155 cases (+31) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,332 cases (44 deaths)

Menominee – 908 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,606 cases (+37) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 24,068 cases (+69) (236 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 5,732 cases (+22) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 15,984 cases (+38) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,198 cases (134 deaths)

Waushara – 2,754 cases (+16) (43 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,063 cases (+45) (221 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

