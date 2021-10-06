Couple donates $1,000 to Merrill Fire Department as a ‘thank you’ for response in winter crash

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill couple has donated $1,000 to the Merrill Fire Department as thanks for the extraordinary care they received immediately after a car crash last December.

Ruth Nelson-Lau and Dan Lau said after an emotionally trying year, they were on a drive to Tomhawak in December 2020 when they hit black ice and flipped end-over-end three times.

The couple explained Good Samaritans saw the accident and called 911. Ruth explained two first responders from the town of Russell were on the scene a short time later. “They did a great job, especially helping Dan as he was having severe back pain and couldn’t move his legs. Then it wasn’t long and two ambulances pulled up and began the next phase of care.

“We are incredibly grateful for everyone who was involved in our care. Without their skills, this story could have had a different outcome.”

The donation was used to help purchase Handtevy, a pediatric resuscitation system proven to save lives and reduce errors.

“We are so grateful for their donation and glad they were willing to share their amazing story,” said Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug.

