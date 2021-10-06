Controlled burn exericse is reason for smoke in Rib Mountain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Smoke in Rib Mountain Wednesday morning and early afternoon was due to a controlled burn.

The SAFER Fire Department held a training exercise at a vacant home on Orchid Lane. The exercise started at 8 a.m. The final burndown took place in the early afternoon.

People living in the neighborhood were told smoke from the structure may extend to the west with winds out of the east-south-east. Smoke may be in the Mongolia Avenue subdivision and County Highway N area. Orchid Lane is south of S. Mountain Road and west of Highway 51.

The burn was scheduled last month, but postponed due to wind speeds.

