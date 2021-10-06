Buddy Check 7: Benefits of mobile mammography units

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Cancer doesn’t wait and neither should you. That’s why Marshfield Clinic is making breast cancer prevention easier than ever before with its mobile mammography units.

Marshfield Clinic has three mobile units that travel as far south as Milwaukee, north to Mercer, and as far west as Eau Claire.

The Mobile Mammography Screening Units can go to a workplace or events around the state. Each one can perform a mammogram, but some have added services such as 3D mammography, primary care, or bone density screening.

According to Marshfield Clinic, during the one-on-one screening, licensed and certified technicians from Marshfield Clinic conduct a thorough medical history, answer questions and perform an exam. The whole process takes less than 30 minutes.

Digital images from the exam are then sent to a team of Marshfield Clinic Health System radiologists specially trained in breast imaging and each employee will receive the results of their mammogram by mail within 30 days.

To schedule, your appointment with a mobile mammography screening unit click here.

