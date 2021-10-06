Advertisement

Armed murder suspect fatally shot by law enforcement on Calif. freeway interchange

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – An armed murder suspect on the run was shot and killed by California law enforcement officers during a standoff on a freeway interchange.

Aerial footage shows the suspect armed with a gun, pacing around angrily on a freeway transition road Tuesday morning.

Moments later he opened fire. California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies fired back, killing the suspect.

KCAL’s footage stops before law enforcement officers fired their weapons.

Relatives identified the wanted man as 35-year-old Jesse Medrano.

They said the shootout happened two days after Medrano allegedly shot three of his family members at their South Los Angeles home, killing his father, 61-year-old Ruben Marrufo.

The suspect’s uncle, Ricardo Grajeva, and his wife Gloria Medrano were also hurt.

The couple’s daughter, Mariana Grajeva, said she witnessed it all.

“I saw when my dad fell to the ground, and that’s when I went ahead and went inside because since I am pregnant, I was like, ‘I have to think about my baby, and this man has a gun and I don’t want him to shoot me,’” she said.

Grajeva said Medrano appeared to be on drugs and had been on the run until CHP and sheriff’s deputies pulled up on a minivan he was driving that was stopped on the freeway interchange.

Authorities said the suspect refused to drop his weapon, which led to a gunfight with deputies and officers.

A CHP officer was grazed and treated in the back of a cruiser.

Medrano was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

“I’m more mad at the fact that he was killed rather than just taken into custody and pay the price, pay the time,” Grajeva said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games
Health officials shed light on Pfizer booster shots for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or...
Can people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson get a Pfizer booster shot? Health officials explain
Traffic alert
UPDATE: Road re-opens after manure spill near Elderon
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Latest News

In California, there is growing frustration as the harbor and beaches are closed due to the...
Beach, harbor closures following oil spill impact local businesses
A mannequin cop called "Officer Frank" is discouraging speeders in a neighborhood fed up with...
Neighborhood uses mannequin to scare speeders
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,384 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported...
MSDH: New coronavirus cases dip below 850 statewide
The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new ads where unvaccinated COVID-19...
GRAPHIC: HHS unveils new ads targeting unvaccinated
COVID-19 cases fell by about 43% in Africa, by about 20% in both the Middle East and Southeast...
New COVID cases fell globally last week, World Health Organization says