Advertisement

American Family Children’s Hospital gets donations from Spirit Halloween

The UW Children's hospital has Child Life Services programs to help kids cope with their...
The UW Children's hospital has Child Life Services programs to help kids cope with their healthcare experience(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Spirit Halloween’s Spirit of Children program is raising money to donate to Child Life Services at hospitals.  Child life services provides coping mechanisms for kids who are undergoing treatment at health facilities.

American Family Children’s Hospital are in their third year of cooperating with Spirit of Children.  Four Wisconsin locations are collecting donations for the hospital that go directly to fund those services.

“There’s still things happening within hospitals where people can still make a difference.  One dollar makes a difference.  Ten dollars makes a difference.  I always say if there’s one person who can stretch a dollar, it’s the Child Life Specialist who can see what’s available,” said American Family Children’s Hospital Child Life Services Manager Julie Auenson.

Some of the ways Child Life Services helps are through art, pet and music therapies.  They also use educational play to help kids understand better what is happening with their treatment.

Spirit of Children began in 2007 bringing joy to kids at Halloween by throwing parties at 11 hospitals.  They have since grown to partner with 147 hospitals, providing the donations as well as free costumes for the kids.

“Again the hospital’s not a normal place, but to bring something that helps support during a time that is a holiday or something that is a time of year or through play, I think really does match up together and this does with Spirit of Children and Halloween,” Auenson said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games
Health officials shed light on Pfizer booster shots for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or...
Can people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson get a Pfizer booster shot? Health officials explain
Traffic alert
UPDATE: Road re-opens after manure spill near Elderon
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
For six weeks, 17-year-old Jason Lee and 13-year-old Ayden Baca have undergone surgeries and...
Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

Latest News

Spirit Halloween Helps Sick Kids
Spirit Halloween Helps Sick Kids
Need for Housing Creates Study 10/5/2021
Need for Housing Creates Study 10/5/2021
Mount View Care Center Opens 10/5/2021
Mount View Care Center Opens 10/5/2021
Keeping up with important breast health exams
Expert: Don’t ignore your breast health