American Family Children’s Hospital gets donations from Spirit Halloween

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Spirit Halloween’s Spirit of Children program is raising money to donate to Child Life Services at hospitals. Child life services provides coping mechanisms for kids who are undergoing treatment at health facilities.

American Family Children’s Hospital are in their third year of cooperating with Spirit of Children. Four Wisconsin locations are collecting donations for the hospital that go directly to fund those services.

“There’s still things happening within hospitals where people can still make a difference. One dollar makes a difference. Ten dollars makes a difference. I always say if there’s one person who can stretch a dollar, it’s the Child Life Specialist who can see what’s available,” said American Family Children’s Hospital Child Life Services Manager Julie Auenson.

Some of the ways Child Life Services helps are through art, pet and music therapies. They also use educational play to help kids understand better what is happening with their treatment.

Spirit of Children began in 2007 bringing joy to kids at Halloween by throwing parties at 11 hospitals. They have since grown to partner with 147 hospitals, providing the donations as well as free costumes for the kids.

“Again the hospital’s not a normal place, but to bring something that helps support during a time that is a holiday or something that is a time of year or through play, I think really does match up together and this does with Spirit of Children and Halloween,” Auenson said.

