Advertisement

2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.

At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.
At least two people are injured from a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, Aug. 28.(WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNSHIP OF HANSEN, Wis. (WSAW) - Two drivers had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the Township of Hansen.

The three-vehicle crash happened at State Highway 186 and Grant Road at 4:17 p.m., according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation found two vehicles were stopped for a school bus when a third vehicle crashed into them.

The driver in the striking vehicle was airlifted by helicopter. A driver in another vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies closed a portion of State Highway 186 for an hour while crews responded. The highway has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Four people are involved in a Geauga County Amish buggy accident.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash
The school board for the Unified School District of Antigo held a special board meeting Sunday...
Unified School District of Antigo holds special board meeting Sunday
FILE: The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office found human remains at an abandoned farm in the Town...
Remains found in October 2020 in Chippewa County homicide investigation identified

Latest News

North Central Health Care (NCHC) is celebrating the opening of its new skilled nursing center....
NCHC unveils new skilled nursing home
City of Wausau, WI.
Proposed study to look at housing issues in the greater Wausau metro area
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Walker’s son joins Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign
The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new renovation...
Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department breaks ground on station renovation