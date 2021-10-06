2 sent to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash in Wood Co.

TOWNSHIP OF HANSEN, Wis. (WSAW) - Two drivers had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the Township of Hansen.

The three-vehicle crash happened at State Highway 186 and Grant Road at 4:17 p.m., according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation found two vehicles were stopped for a school bus when a third vehicle crashed into them.

The driver in the striking vehicle was airlifted by helicopter. A driver in another vehicle was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies closed a portion of State Highway 186 for an hour while crews responded. The highway has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

